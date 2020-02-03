AAC concludes investigation, ‘supports and accepts’ Jarreau suspension

The American Athletic Conference on Monday, according to a league statement, concluded its investigation of DeJon Jarreau’s biting incident in Houston’s 64-62 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday that led to the junior guard’s team-imposed, one-game suspension.

Jarreau, who was caught by the ESPN broadcast appearing to bite Cincinnati’s Mamoudou Diarra while diving for a loose ball, was suspended by head coach Kelvin Sampson on Sunday for his actions and will sit against Tulane on Thursday.

“The American Athletic Conference has concluded its review of the incident involving Houston’s DeJon Jarreau and supports and accepts the University of Houston’s action of a one-game suspension,” the AAC statement read.

Sampson initially disagreed with the flagrant 2 foul handed down to the junior by referees because of a viral clip showing Jarreau in a scrum with Cincinnati’s Keith Williams but changed his mind after a new angle involving Diarra surfaced.

Jarreau is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the 17-5 Cougars.

[email protected]