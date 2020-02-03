UH women’s basketball vs. SMU among week’s five events

Tuesday: Make a DIY trail mix bar

Moody Dining Commons

11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Students have the opportunity to create their own DIY trail mix bar at Moody Dining Commons.

Tuesday: Moores “Piano + 6 = Septet” performance

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

As part of the Piano + series, the stage will be filled with a variety of instruments and performances from UH faculty. The show will have the Houston premiere of many septets, which are compositions for a group of seven people playing music or singing together.

Wednesday: UH Women’s Basketball vs. SMU

Fertitta Center

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

As UH women’s basketball hosts SMU, UH Athletics will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Friday: Meet celebrity chef Kavachi

Cougar Woods Dining Commons

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cougar Woods Dining Commons will be cooking up some classic Nigerian cuisine with celebrity chef Kavachi. The chef owns Grubido, a global food-focused website whose mission is to expand Americans’ appreciation of international food.

Friday: International Piano Festival recital of Simone Dinnerstein

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Moores School of Music’s 37th International Piano Festival is a series of recitals and master classes with some the world’s greatest performers. Simone Dinnerstein, a classical pianist, will be performing a number of pieces at Friday’s event.

[email protected]