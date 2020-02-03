side bar
Monday, February 3, 2020

UH women’s basketball vs. SMU among week’s five events

By February 3, 2020

 

As UH women’s basketball goes against SMU on Wednesday, UH Athletics will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

Tuesday: Make a DIY trail mix bar

Moody Dining Commons

11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Students have the opportunity to create their own DIY trail mix bar at Moody Dining Commons.

Tuesday: Moores “Piano + 6 = Septet” performance

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

As part of the Piano + series, the stage will be filled with a variety of instruments and performances from UH faculty. The show will have the Houston premiere of many septets, which are compositions for a group of seven people playing music or singing together.

Wednesday: UH Women’s Basketball vs. SMU

Fertitta Center

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

As UH women’s basketball hosts SMU, UH Athletics will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Friday: Meet celebrity chef Kavachi

Cougar Woods Dining Commons

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cougar Woods Dining Commons will be cooking up some classic Nigerian cuisine with celebrity chef Kavachi. The chef owns Grubido, a global food-focused website whose mission is to expand Americans’ appreciation of international food.

Friday: International Piano Festival recital of Simone Dinnerstein

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Moores School of Music’s 37th International Piano Festival is a series of recitals and master classes with some the world’s greatest performers. Simone Dinnerstein, a classical pianist, will be performing a number of pieces at Friday’s event.

