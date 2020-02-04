XFL games will impact UH weekend parking

This spring, TDECU Stadium will host the home games, practices and possible playoff games of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

With mainly Saturday and Sunday home games, UH weekend parking will be impacted because of the XFL games.

The first XFL game is Saturday, and as a result, some lots will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday. Lots 12B and 15C will not be accessible all day Saturday.

Cars in these lots will be need to be moved out by by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, or they will be towed.

If students have a valid UH parking permit, they will be allowed to enter most of the game day lots without having to pay the entry fee by showing the attendant their parking permit. These lots are 9B, 9C, 8A and 12A.

“I think parking on campus is interesting,” psychology senior Akhila Nair said. “I have an issue with the zoning, I park in zone A, but there is no logical sense to how these zones are working.”

For events and games, psychology senior Akhila Nair said that in past semesters she had to move her car to a remote campus lot.

“I have to get to campus almost an hour early even though I pay for zone parking, so I don’t understand,” Nair said.

Students, faculty and staff who have a valid Stadium Garage permit will be able to enter the garage by showing the attendant their permit.

The remainder of the Houston Roughnecks home football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, Saturday, March 7, Sunday, March 22 and Thursday, April 2.

“I don’t even know where they would rather have us park, but on the weekends you can park wherever you want, so it’s not too bad.” Nair said.

