Cougars launch multiple home runs in win over Demons to close out Houston Invitational

The Cougars wrapped up the final day of the Houston Invitational on Sunday as they defeated the Northwestern State Demons 9-6, leaving the team with a 4-1 record to open the 2020 season.

The Demons jumped out in front first by batting in one run early in the opening inning, but by the end of the second, Houston was out in front by one off a two-run home run from junior infielder Aspen Howie.

Northwestern State added a pair of runs in the third for a 3-2 lead, but Houston took the advantage back when junior infielder Charese Wyatt blasted a solo home run to knot the game at three.

With two outs, the Cougars rallied to add five more runs, which was highlighted by a two-run home run from sophomore catcher Kati Ray Brown and soon Houston was up 9-3.

Freshman pitcher Logan Hulon, who pitched a no-hitter in her Cougars’ debut on Friday night, kept the Demons scoreless in the fifth inning while Brown scored a run off a double.

Northwestern State fought to chip away at the Cougars’ lead, but Houston’s cushion was too great to overcome, and the Cougars won the game 9-6.

The Cougars return to action Wednesday evening when they face the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Huntsville.

