The Cougars are in South Florida for rematch against the Bulls

The No. 20 Cougars are right in the middle of a tough three games in a six-day stretch and will face the Bulls in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday night.

The Cougars defeated the Bulls 68-49 in their earlier meeting back in January, but both teams have changed since the first meeting heading into Wednesday’s match-up.

Junior guard DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists and junior Fabian White Jr. had 11 points in the win. Caleb Mills also had 11 points.

South Florida enters the game winners of its last three, including a win against Memphis in its latest contest.

The Cougars enter Florida winners of seven of their last eight and the last two-straight in a row.

What to expect

Head coach Kelvin Sampson on Monday afternoon highlighted the challenge that the Bulls’ back court, led by junior guard David Collins and senior guard Laquincy Rideau, will provide.

Against Memphis, Collins and Rideau led the way with 21 points apiece. Junior guard Justin Brown came off the bench and finished with a game-high 16 rebounds.

On the season, Collins leads the team with 14 points per game while Rideau leads the Bulls with four assists and 2.4 steals per contest.

In the Jan. 26 match-up against the Bulls, the Cougars held the dynamic duo to only nine points on 3/13 shooting from the field combined.

USF is 8-4 at home this season, including 2-2 in conference play.

Wednesday’s game will be shown on ESPNU and can be heard on KPRC 950 AM at 8 p.m. CST.

