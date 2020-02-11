side bar
Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Former 5-star transfer Eyabi Anoma dismissed after violating team rules

Sophomore defensive lineman Eyabi Anoma was expected to bolster a Houston defense that gave up 5,609 yards in a 4-8 2019 season. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

Defensive lineman Eyabi Anoma was dismissed from the Cougars for an unspecified violation of team rules, Houston announced Tuesday morning.

Anoma, a 5-star recruit who spent 2018 with Alabama, transferred to UH in August after the Crimson Tide dismissed him for a “university-level issue.”

The now-sophomore was expected to add depth to a Houston team that went 4-8 in 2019 and gave up 5,609 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Anoma had nine tackles in 12 games for Alabama before making the All-SEC Freshmen Team.

