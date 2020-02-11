Former 5-star transfer Eyabi Anoma dismissed after violating team rules
February 11, 2020
Defensive lineman Eyabi Anoma was dismissed from the Cougars for an unspecified violation of team rules, Houston announced Tuesday morning.
Anoma, a 5-star recruit who spent 2018 with Alabama, transferred to UH in August after the Crimson Tide dismissed him for a “university-level issue.”
The now-sophomore was expected to add depth to a Houston team that went 4-8 in 2019 and gave up 5,609 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Anoma had nine tackles in 12 games for Alabama before making the All-SEC Freshmen Team.