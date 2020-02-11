SGA vice presidential debate canceled after candidate dropped from party ticket

After the vice presidential candidate from the Students Unite party was dropped from the party’s ticket on Monday, the vice presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled.

“There was ambiguity as to who and who was not a vice presidential candidate,” said SGA Chief Election Commissioner Beka Harricharran in a statement. “There was potential to only have one viable vice presidential candidate at the debate. Given these circumstances and the inability to obtain clarity in a timely manner, I felt it was in the best interest of candidates and the integrity of the election to cancel the debate.”

The SGA presidential debate on Tuesday Feb. 18 will still go on as planned, according to the statement.

