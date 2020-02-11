side bar
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

TDECU Stadium to host XFL championship game in April

By February 11, 2020

TDECU Stadium has become the host for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks' home for the spring, and will reportedly become the site of the XFL championship game at the end of April. | File Photo/ The Cougar

The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority will announce on Thursday that the University’s TDECU Stadium will host the inaugural XFL championship game on April 26, according to the Houston Chronicle.

XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck will be in attendance for Thursday’s announcement along with Harris County-Houston Sports Authority executive director Janis Burke and Harris County Judge Lina Hildago, according to the Houston Chronicle.

TDECU Stadium is the host of Houston’s XFL team, the Roughnecks, who played their first game last Saturday at the University.

The 42,000 seat stadium was chosen over other cities in the league, which include NFL stadiums like Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, which both have a holding capacity of over 70,000.

The Roughnecks will play in TDECU Stadium on Sunday against the St. Louis BattleHawks.

