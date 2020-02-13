Early voting to start Tuesday with polling location on campus

UH will host a polling location inside the Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management’s Hall of Honor for Harris County early voting, which begins Tuesday.

The 2020 Texas Democratic and Republican primaries will take place on March 3.

Some students have mobilized their efforts to increase voter participation on campus by giving students all of the essential information they need to vote in the upcoming Democrat and Republican primaries.

“We have two phone banking sessions, meetings and canvassing events planned,” said Johanna Haker, vice president of UH Democrats. “In these events, we are trying to provide possible voters with information and teach them what you need to bring to vote.”

Historically, college-aged individuals have voted at lower rates than older groups due to moving more frequently or being less likely to have a valid identification card or driver’s license.

“There are so many candidates that it’s easy to go with whatever you hear first, and I’ve found that when we open the table to a discussion, without any judgment or pressure, we all learn a little bit more about the candidates,” said media production junior Ysatis Gonzalez.

Some students said the University becoming a polling place benefits students overall, no matter their affiliation or the candidate their support. Some students said the use of UH as a polling place simplifies issues of transportation and lack of time for students.

“Most people don’t have the time to travel to a polling place, so for students and faculty, this makes voting much easier to do because it’s right there,” Gonzalez said. “Even just considering the students who live on campus. Some freshman and sophomores live on campus and lack transportation, so this makes it easier for them too.”

Haker feels bringing awareness to students about the power to vote is important, and said the best way to mobilize students is to talk to them about the upcoming election.

“I think that with social media and just talking with other students about why it’s important to vote you can help drive the vote, although you can’t force anyone to do it,” Haker said. “I think just laying everything out for people can cause an upswing among young voters.”

[email protected]