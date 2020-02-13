MOTS: What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?

“I don’t have any plans. It’s just mostly studying and getting work done,” said supply chain and logistics sophomore Bryce Sensenig (left) “I’ll just go back to Katy and will probably write another song about how single and lonely I am.” said media production sophomore Ponyo Corpus (middle). “I have a differential equations test,” said biomedical engineering freshman Mikayla Deehring (right) said. “I’m going to be going back home. I’m going to be visiting my parents,” said geosensing engineering doctoral student Frank Haces. “I’m going to a lingerie party with my boyfriend. My boyfriend and I switch off every year who does Valentine’s Day, and so last year I did it,” environmental sciences/geosciences senior Savannah Finger said. “This year he was like, ‘We’re gonna do this!’ I think it’ll be fun … I’ve never done anything like that before.” “I’ll probably end up going to the movies and to a restaurant with friends,” said hotel and restaurant management junior Lexi Kokines. “Just hanging out and probably also getting our nails done.” “My parents actually got married on Valentine’s Day, in like 1997,” said nutrition freshman Kush Kinariwala. “So I’m going to go celebrate with them. We’re probably going to go out to eat and meet up with a bunch of family and friends.” “I have to work, and I’m kind of stressed because it’s (at) a restaurant, and Valentine’s Day is literally the worst day besides Mother’s Day,” said media production sophomore Lauren Colquidt. “Everyone comes in, and everyone is really rude … but hopefully I’ll get tips!”

As Valentine’s Day approaches, students have plans in store with their friends, families and significant others.

Some students are continuing to go about their day on Friday, but others are attending parties and picking up shifts at work.

