Cougars lose to the Ducks, fall to Beavers in second day of Houston Classic

Houston dropped both of its games on the second day of the Houston Classic, falling to the No. 21 Oregon Ducks 9-4 and 8-0 to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday.

The Ducks started out strong as they jumped to a four-point lead by the third while the Cougars could not generate any offense until the bottom of the inning when senior infielder Sarah Queen launched a three-run home run to bring UH within a run.

With a double from sophomore outfielder Aspen Howie, the game was tied at four.

The Ducks responded with bringing home a run and then launching three solo home runs, which gave them a four-point lead after five innings.

Oregon added another solo home run in the sixth to bring the score to 9-4.

The Cougars could not rally again in the final innings.

During the second contest of the day, Oregon State wasted no time taking control as they led 5-0 by the end of the first inning.

The Beavers only piled on the runs from there, including a two-run home run.

Sophomore catcher Rylee Maston led the Beavers with three RBI’s.

The Cougars failed to record a hit in the loss and got on base only once through a walk in the shut-out loss to the Beavers.

Houston will face Oregon State again on the final day of the Houston Classic on Sunday.

