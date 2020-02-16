Cougars lose another heartbreaker in extra innings, fall to 1-2

Despite a strong start to the Cougars’ opening series, Houston finished the weekend with a 8-6 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins in 10 innings Sunday at Schroeder Park.

The Cougars saw a strong first inning as senior pitcher Tyler Bielamowicz stole second after a walk, and junior first baseman Ryan Hernandez smashed a home run to put Houston up by two.

Junior pitcher Jared Pettitte allowed two Penguins on base, but Youngstown was unable to capitalize, heading into the second inning trailing 2-0.

The Penguins responded with a solo home run from freshman outfielder Andre Good and brought the game within a run.

Junior outfielder Steven Rivas picked up a walk, but was the only Cougar to make it on base as Houston was scoreless in the second inning.

On the field, Houston snatched each of the three Penguin hits to control the score at the top of the third inning.

Sophomore second baseman Brad Burckel stole second and third after a single, while Bielamowicz walked to put two Cougars on base.

Senior designated hitter Leal Lockhart Jr. added a bunt to bring home Burckel and put the Cougars up by two.

Houston topped it off with a three-run home run from Rivas to bring the score to 6-1 heading into the fourth inning.

In the fifth, Youngstown chipped at Houston’s lead as freshman outfielder Turner Grau singled to score Good.

While innings six, seven, and eight were quiet, the game shifted in the ninth.

Sophomore infielder Steven D’eusanio and sophomore first baseman Padraig O’Shaughnessy singled, while freshman infielder Braeden O’Shaughnessy swung for a three-run homer to bring the Penguins within a run at the top of the ninth inning.

Another solo home run from Good knotted the game at six, and the game headed into extra innings.

With the bases loaded for Youngstown, Good singled for two more runs for a final score of 8-6 in the 10th inning.

