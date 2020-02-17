Body of 69-year-old man found in Brays Bayou near UH

Houston Police Department officers responded to a report of a body in Brays Bayou at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, just south of the UH campus.

The HPD Dive Team responded to the scene at 4500 Martin Luther King Boulevard and recovered the man’s body. The identity and cause of death of the 69-year-old male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Currently, there is no evidence of foul play, according to authorities. The investigation is pending the man’s cause of death. HPD is waiting on the autopsy results.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division ta 713-308-3600.

[email protected]