Food truck festival among week’s five events

Tuesday: Queer POC Social

Center for Diversity and Inclusion – SCS B12

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion is hosting a night of games, food and prizes as part of Culture Connect Week.

Tuesday: Houston vs. UTRGV

Schroeder Park

6:30 p.m.

UH baseball will take on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The event also celebrates Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras Night.

Wednesday: Food Truck Festival & Farmer’s Market

By the Student Centers North building

11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

At the first-ever Street Eats: Food Truck Festival & Farmer’s Market, there will be nine food trucks, 16 farmer’s market vendors, live music and performances. Meal tickets are available for $5 to redeem at any of the food trucks at the event for a full meal (entree, side and beverage).

Wednesday: Screening of the documentary “13th”

Student Center Theater

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The BAFTA Award-winning documentary “13th”will be shown as a partnership with the African American Studies department. This documentary explores the history of racial inequality in the U.S. and examines how the country’s prisons are disproportionately occupied with African Americans.

Saturday: Houston vs. UConn

Fertitta Center

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball will take on the University of Connecticut this Saturday.

