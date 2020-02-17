Kati Ray Brown’s homer lifts Cougars past Beavers in comeback win

Sophomore catcher Kati Ray Brown’s fifth-inning two-run home run helped the Cougars overcome an early deficit and beat Oregon State 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Cougar Softball Stadium.

Freshman pitcher Logan Hulon had trouble finding the strike zone early. In the second inning, Hulon walked three Beaver batters and allowed two hits which led to Oregon State jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead.

The Cougars responded in the third inning as senior third baseman Sarah Queen singled down the right-field line to score sophomore catcher Kati Ray Brown and make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Brown started off a big fifth inning for the Cougars, hitting a 2-run home run to right center to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead.

Senior first baseman Kelli Montgomery followed up with a 2-out two-run single to right field, scoring sophomore center fielder Abby Odneal and junior shortstop Rock Benavides, to extend Houston’s lead to 5-2.

Queen drove in her second run of the game in the sixth inning on a groundout to the first baseman that drove in graduate second baseman Becca Schulte and made the score 6-2 Houston.

The Cougars held on to their lead in the seventh inning to seal a 6-2 victory.

Hulon pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs, and picked up her third win on the season while Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon took the loss.

