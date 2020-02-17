SGA presidential candidates to face off in debate Tuesday

The three SGA vice presidential candidates will face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Center Theater to discuss their platforms and plans for the organization’s top position.

The debate will be hosted and moderated by The Cougar in partnership with the SGA Election Commission. The students running for president of the 57th administration and the parties they represent are Isaiah Martin with the #ForTheStudents party, Jasmine Khademakbari with the Students Unite party and Abraham Arackathazhath with the YouH party.

This debate will have a few phases. First, candidates will introduce themselves and receive preliminary questions from The Cougar. If other candidates are mentioned they will have a minute to respond. After a maximum of three responses, the moderators will move on to the next candidate.

Next, candidates will receive randomized questions about UH and their goals as vice president. After a short break, the moderators will finish the debate with questions from the audience and closing statements.

If a student has a question they want to ask a candidate, they can tweet their questions to @TheDailyCougar on Twitter using #UHdebate.

After the vice presidential debate was canceled last week, Tuesday’s debate will be the first time any SGA candidate has gotten to take the stage this election season.

Voting for student government runs opens Feb. 20 and will close Feb. 26. Vote through Get Involved on AccessUH.

Students who can’t make it to the debate can stay informed on Twitter by following @TheDailyCougar.

[email protected]