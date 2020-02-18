No. 22 Cougars looking to atone for loss to Golden Hurricane earlier in the year

The No. 22 Cougars return home to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center after splitting a pair of road games.

Houston is coming off a 73-72 overtime loss to SMU while Tulsa is coming off a 56-48 win against USF.

Looking back

The Golden Hurricane defeated the Cougars 63-61 in the earlier meeting back on Jan. 11.

In the game, redshirt freshman Caleb Mills, junior guard DeJon Jarreau and freshman guard Marcus Sasser scored 52 of Houston’s 61 points.

On Jan. 13 following the loss, Kelvin Sampson announced he was shaking up the starting lineups, which included moving Sasser into a position he still holds heading into Wednesday’s rematch.

A pair of junior guards in Brandon Rachal, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals and Darien Jackson, who had 19 points and also stole the ball three times, led the way for the Golden Hurricane in the win.

About Tulsa

The Golden Hurricane have won eight of their last 10 games, which included going on a six-game winning streak that was ignited by the victory over the Cougars.

Before the win over the Bulls, the Golden Hurricane also defeated the ECU Pirates.

Rachal leads Tulsa in four different categories with 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 17-8, 9-3 against the AAC entering the game.

The game will be at 8 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU and can be heard on KPRC 950 AM.

[email protected]