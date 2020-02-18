Houston finalizes 2020 schedule with two games selected for ESPN broadcasts

The Cougars on Tuesday released the finalized 2020 schedule, which is highlighted by two matchups that will be on ESPN networks.

Houston will open the season against Rice on Sept. 3 at TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars’ first road game of the year will be the following weekend on Sept. 12 against the Washington State Cougars.

Houston was defeated by Washington State in the 2019 season at NRG Stadium.

Houston’s first American Athletic Conference opponent will be on the road against Memphis on Sept. 19.

The Oct. 8 home meeting against Tulane and the Oct. 16 contest at BYU are the two games that will be on an ESPN network.

2020 Houston football schedule

All home games are in bold.

Sept. 3 – Rice

Sept. 12 – at Washington State

Sept. 19 – at Memphis

Sept. 26 – North Texas

Oct. 8 – Tulane (an ESPN Network)

Oct. 16 – at BYU (an ESPN Network)

Oct. 24 – at Navy

Oct. 31 – UCF

Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati

Nov. 14 – USF

Nov. 21 – at SMU

Nov. 28 – Tulsa

