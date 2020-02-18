Houston finalizes 2020 schedule with two games selected for ESPN broadcasts
The Cougars on Tuesday released the finalized 2020 schedule, which is highlighted by two matchups that will be on ESPN networks.
Houston will open the season against Rice on Sept. 3 at TDECU Stadium.
The Cougars’ first road game of the year will be the following weekend on Sept. 12 against the Washington State Cougars.
Houston was defeated by Washington State in the 2019 season at NRG Stadium.
Houston’s first American Athletic Conference opponent will be on the road against Memphis on Sept. 19.
The Oct. 8 home meeting against Tulane and the Oct. 16 contest at BYU are the two games that will be on an ESPN network.
2020 Houston football schedule
All home games are in bold.
Sept. 3 – Rice
Sept. 12 – at Washington State
Sept. 19 – at Memphis
Sept. 26 – North Texas
Oct. 8 – Tulane (an ESPN Network)
Oct. 16 – at BYU (an ESPN Network)
Oct. 24 – at Navy
Oct. 31 – UCF
Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati
Nov. 14 – USF
Nov. 21 – at SMU
Nov. 28 – Tulsa