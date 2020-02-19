Report: Judge orders default judgement against Dana Holgorsen in West Virginia rental lawsuit

A Monongalia County, West Virginia judge in February, ordered a default judgment against head coach Dana Holgorsen in his months-long rental lawsuit dispute in Morgantown, according to WBOY.

Rodney Poland, the plaintiff and landlord in the case who alleges Holgorsen and his ex-wife, Candice, owe thousands of dollars in back rent and fees, motioned for the judgment on Jan. 31., according to WBOY.

Holgorsen, West Virginia University’s head coach from 2011-2018 in Morgantown, and his ex-wife, Candice, were attempted service of the summons and complaint, according to WBOY, but the tries were unsuccessful.

The lawsuit filed in October 2019 says around $25,000 is owed to Poland, about $5,000 for back rent, the rest for cleaning and repair fees.

Any personal property left on the property rented to Holgorsen, who agreed to pay rent, and his ex-wife is now owned by Poland as a result of the default judgment.

