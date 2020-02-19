2020 SGA election voting guide: Be informed when you vote

SGA elections are coming up. Voting will begin Thursday at midnight on Get Involved and will last until Feb. 26. Voting is open to all students.

As far as what can be found on the ballot, students will have the opportunity to place their vote for who they want in the president position, at-large positions and college-specific Senate seats.

The following election guide is drafted from a survey response sent out to the candidates running in the 2020 election and presidential candidate interviews. If any information or candidate on the ballot is missing from this list, the information was not given in the survey.

President/Vice President

Abraham Arackathazhath (YouH)

Public health junior

-Incumbent on SGA health policy committee

-Campus safety and increasing health & wellness

-Increasing cultural activities on campus

-Establishing a safety team on campus

-Better organization of transportation

Jasmine Khademakbari/Hiba Rashid (Students Unite)

Mathematical biology junior & human development and family studies junior

-Jasmine is an incumbent NSM senator



-Jasmine is the Chair of Student Life Committee

-Affordable housing and ADA accessibility

-Represent the working class

-University-wide mentorship program including programs for first generation students, international and transfer students

-Green campus

Isaiah Martin/Wassem Sarakbi (#ForTheStudents)

Political science junior & finance junior

-Increasing graduation rates through mentorship program

-Improving safety on campus by working with UHPD patrol zones

-Increasing awareness of sexual assault on campus and including free rape kits

Undergraduate-at-Large Senators

(Six seats are available for candidacy)

Sydney Blakely (Students Unite)

Biomedical engineering freshman

-Scholarships for international students

-Parking decal price reduction

-Green campus

Madelyn Chidester (Students Unite)

Broadcast journalism junior

-ADA accessibility

Kenneth Davis III (Students Unite)

Kinesiology junior

-Communication among student body

Matt Gil (#ForTheStudents)

Political science freshman

-Strengthen bond of UH and local government

-Tackle issues relating to Third Ward and surrounding campus areas

Brett Robinson (Students Unite)

Political science sophomore

-Affordable housing

-Student inclusivity

-Green campus

-Listening to students

Saabreen Ahmed (Students Unite)

Julian Cheng (Students Unite)

Babur Khan (#ForTheStudents)

Laura Rincon-Bianchi (#ForTheStudents)

Graduate-at-Large Senators

(Four seats are available for candidacy)

Jon Garcia (Students Unite)

Public policy second year master’s

-Graduate student representation

-Engage with non-students on campus/in surrounding neighborhoods

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Senators

(Seven seats are available for candidacy)

Ulises Aubone (#ForTheStudents)

Political science junior

-Increasing graduation rates

-Raising campus safety

Sandra Ortiz (Students Unite)

Political science junior

-Assist first generation students on campus

-Improve CLASS facilities

Chandler Rowley (Students Unite)

Political science freshman

-Mental health awareness

Kevin Shell (#ForTheStudents)

Anthropology junior

-Improving campus safety

-Increasing sexual assault awareness

-Improving graduation rates

-Possible lime bike/scooter transportation options

Amirarsalan Darbin (Students Unite)

Jack Jordan (#ForTheStudents)

Daniel Padron (Students Unite)

Jade Wolfe (Students Unite)

C.T. Bauer College of Business

(Four seats are available for candidacy)

Esther Arias (Students Unite)

Supply chain management major

-Represent the working class

-Affordable housing

-Remove the required meal plan

-Mentorship programs for international and first generation students

-Green campus

Maricar Gomez (#ForTheStudents)

Pre-business sophomore

-Improve safety when walking to car lots

-Improve campus experience for commuters

Jack Morgan (Students Unite)

Supply chain marketing sophomore

-Incumbent Bauer senator

-Green campus

-Bauer investment in technology

Shreya Agrawal (Students Unite)

John Nguyen (Students Unite)

Samantha Rutowski (#ForTheStudents)

Anthony Vu (#ForTheStudents)

College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics

(Four seats are available for candidacy)

Chiamaka Chukwu (Students Unite)

Environmental science major

-Incumbent NSM senator

-Expand on the Cougar Equipment Sharing Service

-Bringing more research to classrooms

Omar Harb (YouH)

NSM sophomore

-Create more advising opportunities

-Better the campus with workshops

Humayd Mirza (#ForTheStudents)

Biology sophomore

-Improve safety when walking to car lots

-Improve student grades and health

Alexandra Castro (#ForTheStudents)

Tasnuva Haider (Students Unite)

Aneesha Krothapalli (Students Unite)

Julio Pineda (Students Unite)

Arianna Selph (#ForTheStudents)

College of Technology

(Four seats are available for candidacy)

Poyan Dalvandi (#ForTheStudents)

Construction management sophomore

-Provide more on-campus help to students

Justus Miles (#ForTheStudents)

Technology leadership and innovation management sophomore

-Improve distribution of resources within college of technology

-Improve awareness and accountability of SGA

Sterling White (Students Unite)

Computer information systems junior

-Incumbent senator

-Associate Director of External Affairs

-Open line of communication with tech organizations and administrators

Kevin Acosta (Students Unite)

Alexander Duvall (Students Unite)

Jonathan Sasser (Students Unite)

Cullen College of Engineering

(Three seats are available for candidacy)

Aristotle Economon (Independent)

Electrical engineering senior

-Incumbent Engineering senator

-Engineering representation on campus

-Promote student engagement and support funding for student organizations

-Sustainability on campus

Nooruldeen Aldulaimi (Students Unite)

Garrett Allen (Students Unite)

Ermad Hamad (#ForTheStudents)

The Honors College

(Two seats are available for candidacy)

David Paul Hilton (Students Unite)

Political science freshman

-Affordable housing

-Inclusive student support

-Campus safety

-Green campus

Jocelyn Sanchez (YouH)

History sophomore

-Practice seminars for Honors College students

-More diverse Honors College course catalog

Morgan Adler (#ForTheStudents)

Kristine Ubina (Students Unite)

College of Education

(Two seats are available for candidacy)

Queen Epomba (YouH)

Public health sophomore

-Incumbent Education senator

-have UH offer interfaces in different languages

-ADA accesibility

-campus safety

Annie Kim (Students Unite)

Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design

(One seat is available for candidacy)

Austin Kelly (Students Unite)

College of Pharmacy

(One seat is available for candidacy)

Anna Lopez (Students Unite)

College of the Arts Senators

(One seat is available for candidacy)

No candidate information was provided

Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management

(One seat is available for candidacy)

No candidate information was provided

Law Center

(One seat is available for candidacy)

No candidate information was provided

College of Nursing

(One seat is available for candidacy)

No candidate information was provided

College of Optometry

(One seat is available for candidacy)

No candidate information was provided

Graduate College of Social Work

(One seat is available for candidacy)

No candidate information was provided

Hobby School of Public Affairs

(One seat is available for candidacy)

No candidate information was provided

[email protected]