Fertitta Center to host Bernie Sanders rally ahead of Democratic primary

In the presidential candidate’s effort to boost his momentum before March 3’s Texas Democratic primary, leading Democrat Bernie Sanders will hold a rally 1 p.m. Sunday at Fertitta Center.

Sanders, winner of the Iowa and New Hampshire Democratic primaries and favorite to take home a victory in the Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, according to FiveThirtyEight, looks to put firm his grip on a big lead in the race for his party’s presidential nomination.

The last time Sanders came to Houston on the campaign trail was for the Democratic presidential debate hosted at Texas Southern University in September .

With Super Tuesday on the horizon, Saunders is “hoping to ride a surge in the polls into a convincing win in Texas,” according to Houston Chronicle.

Other Texas campaign rally stops Sanders will make will be held in El Paso, San Antonio and Austin after his visit to Fertitta Center.

Sanders passed fellow candidates Elizabeth Warren, a UH alumna, and Joe Biden in a poll of Democratic voters within Texas. The support for Sanders rose from 12 percent to 24 percent since October of last year..

Students registered to vote in Harris County can cast their ballot in the upcoming primary early until Feb. 28 in Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management’s Hall of Honor.

The doors to Sanders’ rally will be opening at 11:30 a.m. and the cost of attendance is free. There will be RSVP available requested by the campaign.

