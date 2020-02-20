Houston takes home three titles on first day of AAC Championships

Houston, the three-time American Athletic Conference defending champs, scored a leading 135 points to open up the American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at UH.

The Cougars’ first day was highlighted by senior Zarena Brown, junior Samantha Medlin, sophomore Rachel Hicks and junior Monique Rae taking first place in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a program and meet record of 7:06.29.

The Cougars opened up the meet with three divers, senior Lauren Burrell, sophomore Katie Deininger, and sophomore Jolie Blodgett qualifying for the finals of the 3-meter dive.

In the finals, Burrell took first place with 325.50 points followed by a third-place finish from Deininger placing third and Blodgett placing seventh.

The Cougars continued to rack up points in the 800-yard freestyle relay, where they not only took first but set the program and meet record.

Houston concluded the night with senior Peyton Kondis, junior Mykenzie Leehy, junior Katie Higgins, and senior Laura Laderoute winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:37.60.

