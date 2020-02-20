MOTS: Are you planning on voting in the SGA elections?

“I do plan on voting in the election, but I don’t really stay informed,” said finance and MIS junior Momal Shaikh. “The only reason I’m voting is because the people who are running are very interactive this year. They made an effort to really reach out to everyone and let everyone know what they stand for.” | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar “I plan on voting, but no I don’t stay informed,” said finance and accounting senior Sam Scott. “I’m only voting for my friend.” | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar “Do I plan to vote in the SGA election? Obviously, of course, yes,” said psychology senior John Emmons. “Exercise my right on campus and all that fun stuff. Do I stay informed? Well, I do have a lot of people who work in SGA, so I know a lot of the ins and outs that happen. I stay pretty informed about when all the debates are happening, when the polls are opening and what people are campaigning.” | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar “I don’t know, I guess I’m not going to vote,” said exercise science freshman Daelynn Geddes. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar “To be honest, I don’t really care unless it’s my friend, then I would vote for them,” said hotel and restaurant management junior Frank Aung. “It’s whatever.” | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

Voting for the SGA election opened Thursday and closes Wednesday Feb. 26.

Students were asked if they plan on voting this year and if they stay informed about SGA.

For more on who is running in this year’s election, The Cougar has compiled a voting guide.

