Cougars win five individual titles, stay perfect at AAC Championships

Houston continued their domination of the American Athletic Conference Championships Thursday, winning five more titles and tallying up a total of 388.50 points to take a 109 point lead after two days.

Senior Zarena Brown defended her title in the 500 freestyle with the ACC title meet record time of 4:41.89. Junior Samantha Medlin placed sixth and junior Monique Rae placed eighth.

In the 200 individual medley junior Ioanna Sacha set the program record with a 1:57.23 to take first place. Senior Peyton Kondis placed second with a time of 1:57.85 and senior Laura Laderoute placed fourth with a time of 1:58.34.

Junior Mykenzie Leehy finished off the individual swimming events by setting a program record in the prelims 50 freestyle with a time of 22.42.

Leehy continued her success from the prelim by clocking in a time of 22.51 to win the final in the 50 freestyle.

Junior Katie Power finished second with a time of 22.91 and senior Hanna Blewett swam a 23.39 to earn eighth.

In the 1-meter dive, senior Lauren Burrell, who won the 3-meter dive on Wednesday, earned her second conference title of the Championships with 289.80 points.

Sophomore Katie Deininger finished in third-place with 280.95 points and sophomore Chase Farris took eighth-place with 261.20 points.

The Cougars finished off the night winning the 200 freestyle relay to earn their eighth medal. Brown, Leehy, Laderoute and Power set a program record of 1:30.51 to win first.

