Senior breaks program and meet record for weight throw in Louisiana

Senior Taylor Scaife stole the spotlight by setting a meet and program record in the weight throw on Friday as the Cougars competing in the Lousiana State Twilight.

Scaife earned her fourth first-place finish this season when she surpassed 22.00m (72-2.00) on three of her five attempts, with her best throw coming on her third toss as she earned a mark of 22.89m (75-01.25).

The senior broke her own record that she established last season.

The toss is the second-best toss amongst all college athletes this season, and it also shattered the previous Carl Maddox Fieldhouse record. The senior closes out the regular season as one of 11 women to earn a mark of 22.00m or more this season in the NCAA.

The track and field team will be in Birmingham, Alabama next Friday to compete in the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.

