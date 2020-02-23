Cougars power through blowout victory over LA Tech, extend win streak to seven

The Cougars breezed past the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 11-3 behind dominant pitching on the final day of the Houston Challenge at Cougar Softball Stadium to increase its win streak to seven games.

Houston stayed perfect over the weekend, winning all six games including that included an upset of No. 20 Texas Tech.

After three quick strikeouts from freshman pitcher Logan Hulon to close out the first inning, graduate student second baseman Becca Schulte blasted a two-run home run to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

By the middle of the fourth, Louisiana Tech responded with two more runs to knot the game at two.

But the Cougars would fire up its offense in the fifth inning, adding six more runs.

Junior designated player Charese Wyatt fired away for a solo home run to give Houston a one-run lead.

With two Cougars on base, senior center fielder Lindsey Stewart doubled to bring the score to 5-2.

With Stewart on base, Schulte had a bunt directly in front of the pitcher to bring Stewart home.

Up to bat for the second time in the fifth inning, Wyatt slugged a two-run home run to put Houston ahead 8-2.

At the top of the inning, the Techsters added a solo home run to bring the Cougars lead to five runs.

But with two Cougars on base and two strikes, Stewart swung for a home run to end the game.

