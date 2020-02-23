Houston wins fourth-straight AAC championship in dominating fashion

For the fourth time in as many years, the American Athletic Conference title belongs to Houston after the Cougars won it all at the AAC Championships after dominating the conference meet.

Houston dominated this year’s AAC Championships posting 952.50 points, the second-highest score in conference history, and taking home 17 titles, including a sweep of all the relays and diving events.

The Cougars, who had over a 200 point lead entering the final day of the American Championships, took home five more titles Saturday.

Sophomore Chase Farris got things going for Houston by winning the platform dive with a score of 263.10. Sophomore Katie Deininger placed fourth in the event followed by sophomore Jolie Blodgett who placed fifth and senior Lauren Burrell who placed sixth.

In the 200 back, junior Ionna Sacha set a program record time of 1:54.96 to take first. Sacha was followed by senior Laura Laderoute who placed second with a time of 1:56.26 and junior Monique Rae who placed fifth with a time of 1:57.17.

Houston added another title in the 100 free as junior Mykenzie Leehy took first with a time of 48.67. Senior Zarena Brown swam a 49.98 to come in second.

In the 200 breast, Senior Peyton Kondis swam a 2:09.93 to win the race. Senior Angeliki Mavrantza placed second with a time of 2:10.94.

Houston closed the meet just how they started it by winning another title, this time in the 400 free relay. Leehy, junior Katie Power, Laderoute, and Brown combined for a time of 3:17.39, the fastest in program history, to take first.

Along with winning the team championship, Houston also took home many individual awards.

Kondis and Brown were named 2020 AAC Co-Most Outstanding Swimmers. Burrell was crowned the 2020 AAC Most Outstanding Diver.

Head coach Ryan Wochomurka was named the 2020 AAC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year and diving coach Bob Gunter was named the 2020 AAC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.



