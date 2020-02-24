Cougars go toe-to-toe with No. 1 Red Raiders, lose 3-2 in extras

Despite limiting the No. 1-ranked Red Raiders to only three runs, Houston failed to muster up enough offense, falling to Texas Tech 3-2 in 10 innings to close out the Round Rock Classic.

With the loss, Houston fell to 2-4 on the season heading into Tuesday’s home matchup against Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard first on the final day of the Round Rock Classic finale as sophomore second baseman Brad Burckel drove in senior center fielder Tyler Bielamowicz on an RBI groundout to second in the top of the first.

The Red Raiders answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the first inning off a Dru Baker solo home run.

Houston retook the lead in the fourth inning when senior shortstop Kobe Hyland doubled to right center to score senior left fielder Blake Way to put the Cougars up 2-1.

Junior pitcher Jared Pettitte, who had not allowed another Texas Tech hit since Baker’s home run in the first, allowed a leadoff triple in the bottom of the fifth that came into score and tie the game back up at 2-2.

Pitching dominated the next four innings as neither team was able to muster up any offense. After nine innings the teams were still knotted at two, so the game headed into extra innings.

Houston batters were retired in order in the top of the 10th inning. The Red Raiders got their leadoff man, Baker, on to open up the bottom of the inning. Baker proceeded to steal second.

Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein was the hero for the Red Raiders, as he hit a walkoff single to give Texas Tech the 3-2 victory.

Andrew Devine got the win for the Red Raiders while senior Brayson Hurdsman took the loss for the Cougars.

