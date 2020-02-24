Houston optimistic Grimes will return for crucial Cincinnati matchup

Head coach Kelvin Sampson said on his weekly Monday radio show that sophomore guard Quentin Grimes was doing better after suffering a hip/pelvis injury in the game against Tulsa on Feb. 19.

“He was in the gym today just doing individual work,” Sampson said.

Grimes did not return to the bench when he initially suffered the injury against the Golden Hurricane, and he did not play in Saturday’s game against the Tigers.

“It was really painful,” Sampson said. “There is just no padding on your pelvis.”

Grimes remains the second-leading scorer on the team averaging 11.8 points and also gets 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

Houston does not play Cincinnati until Sunday.

