Houston falls out of coaches’ poll after Memphis loss, remains No. 25 in AP rankings

The Cougars remained among the nation’s top 25 teams according to the AP Poll in week 17 of college basketball, but they fell to No. 26 in USA Today’s coaches’ poll.

Houston split its two games in week 17, defeating Tulsa in 76-43 blow out, but fell in another down to the wire road game in Memphis.

The game against the Tigers once again came down to the final shot, in which the Cougars were unable to convert, and they lost 60-59.

Houston will mostly be dormant in week 18 as it will not play a game until Sunday afternoon when it clashes against Cincinnati in a battle of The American’s best.

The Bearcats and Cougars are both 11-4, and will not play again until Sunday’s game.

Tulsa is 10-4 and will have a chance to be all alone at the top of the AAC before Cincinnati and Houston face off as it will play against Tulane on Tuesday and UCF on Saturday.

