Sampson: Grimes questionable to play against Cincinnati

Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes is questionable to play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bearcats due to a hip injury head coach Kelvin Sampson said on Wednesday evening.

According to the head coach, Grimes would not have played had there been a game on Wednesday for the Cougars.

“He was limping today,” Sampson said. “He didn’t look as good today as he did yesterday.”

In order for Grimes to get the green light to play against the Bearcats, the team must see him perform comfortably in practice.

“He’s got to be able to go (Thursday) or Friday,” Sampson said.

Grimes sustained the injury in the first half against Tulsa on Feb. 19.

