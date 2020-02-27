BREAKING: Campus water outage closes dining locations

Update: 1:12 p.m.:

Associate Vice President of Facilities and Construction Management David Oliver said the City of Houston is repairing a broken 96-inch water main line on Clinton Avenue in east Houston that is impacting the water pressure across campus.

“Facilities is aware of the situation and we are working on the timeline and solution,” Oliver said in an email

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter Highway 225 at Interstate 610 is shutdown due to the water main break.

This is a cluster, but we will get it worked out. I’m out here with our units, plus @houstonpolice @HoustonFire. 225 is shutdown at 610. Some businesses about a mile down are reporting no water service #HouNews https://t.co/uehpjZz02k pic.twitter.com/kyZICytihb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020

Original: A campus water outage midday Tuesday has forced most dining locations on campus to close, according to the University.

There is a water outage on campus. The city of Houston is changing a water meter. Only food trucks and market stores are in operation. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more. — University of Houston (@UHouston) February 27, 2020

UH Spokesperson Chris Stipes said the outage will leave only the food trucks and market stores open for students.

UH Dining Services said on Twitter that the outage is due to an emergency city water shut off.

Restrooms around campus were closed due to the outage.

A Houston Public Works vehicle was on campus near the Stadium Garage.

A major water main break has caused massive flooding in east Houston, according to KHOU (Channel 11).

[email protected]