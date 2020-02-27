Jasmine Khademakbari wins SGA presidency in election sweep

Jasmine Khademakbari, in a sweep with the rest of the Students Unite party, will be the next SGA president, the election commission announced Thursday.

Khademakbari, currently a College of Natural Science & Mathematics senator, and her vice president, Hiba Rashid, represented the Students Unite party and earned 60 percent of the vote.

#ForTheStudent’s Isaiah Martin garnered 33 percent of the vote and Abraham Arackathazhath running with YouH earned 7 percent.

The results were planned to be announced Thursday at 7 p.m., but were published earlier due to campus closing because of a water outage across campus and parts of Houston.

A total 2,729 votes were cast in this year’s election, down from last year’s 3,376.

The past two SGA presidents, Allison Lawrence and Cameron Barrett, also ran under the Students Unite party name.

Khademakbari and Rashid will mark the second in a row female-female winners in SGA since Lawrence and her vice president Maysarah Kazia did last year, the first since 1975.

The incoming president hopes to bring affordable housing to UH along a university-wide mentorship program during her upcoming tenure.

Students Unite won most of the Senate races, giving the party control of the executive and legislative branches for the upcoming administration.

At the SGA presidential debate last week, Khademakbari received around 56 percent of the vote in an exit poll conducted of by The Cougar that asked attendees who won the debate.

The full election results are below:

