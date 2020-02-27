UH to remain closed Friday following water main break

UH will remain closed Friday after a broken water main forced much of the city and campus to close, according to a UH alert.

Campus closed Thursday afternoon after a 96-inch water line that serves 40-50 percent of the city busted open, flooding parts of the city and lowering water pressure for hours.

On-campus residents had limited dining options and the University was forced to bring in port-a-potties following the drop in water pressure across campus closing restrooms.

A boil order was issued for Houston due to the drop in water pressure increasing the risk of bacteria. The boil order was issued with no end time.

All University activities will be canceled Friday except baseball’s matchup against Texas State at 6:30 p.m., according to the alert.

