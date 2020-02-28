Houston finishes with multiple titles in first day of AAC Championships

The Cougars walked away with several conference titles on the first day of the 2020 American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The men hold first place with 72.5 points, followed by Tulsa and Cincinnati in second and third place.

The women currently sit in third place with 25 points, behind East Carolina and Tulsa.

Houston continues to showcase strong performances on the field as all five pole vaulters finished in the top six places. Junior Ben Percefull took the top spot after clearing 5.21 meters on his first attempt.

Junior Antonio Ruiz followed closely behind, clearing 5.21 meters on his second attempt for second place.

Senior Taylor Scaifie, who set a new program record last Friday, continued to dominate the weight throw, breaking the meet record with a first-place throw of 22.75 meters.

Senior Mikaila Martin also earned a spot on the podium, taking third place with a throw of 20.59 meters.

For the men’s weight throw, junior Miles Marhofer ended with a second-place finish at 20.88 meters.

The Cougars swept the podium for the men’s long jump, as senior Dayo Akindele took first at 7.58 meters, junior Allen Blair in second with a leap of 7.27, and sophomore Kenneth Pree earned bronze with 7.22 meters.

Akindele continued his victorious day as he broke a meet record in the 60-meter hurdles with a first-place performance of 7.73, tying for fourth in program history.

On the women’s side, senior Samiyah Samuels took home second place in the long jump with a distance of 6.09 meters.

Freshman Brandon Seagreaves, senior Nicholas Hamilton, freshman Alan Elbanna, and Ruiz combined for a time of 10:06.66 for third place in the men’s distance medley relay.

The Cougars will return to action on Saturday for the final day of the AAC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

