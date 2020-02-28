Late rally falls short as pitching struggles doom Houston in loss to Texas State

Despite a late rally in the ninth inning, it was a rough evening for Houston pitching as the Cougars pitching staff combined to give up 11 runs and 15 hits in an 11-10 loss to Texas State Friday night at Schroeder Park.

Houston scored seven runs in the ninth inning after being down 11-3 in the eighth, but the comeback fell short. After dropping the opening game in its three-game series against the Bobcats, the Cougars move to 2-6 on the season.

Texas State’s offense exploded over the first three innings, scoring five runs on five hits highlighted by second baseman Jaxon William’s three-run home run in the top of the third inning.

The Cougars responded in the fourth inning. After getting their first two on to start the inning, sophomore third baseman Ian McMillan drove in Houston’s first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to right field that scored junior first baseman Ryan Hernandez to make it a 5-1 game.

Freshman Rey Mendoza, who pinch hit in the fourth, made it a 5-2 game when he turned an 0-2 count into a bases-loaded walk to bring home junior left fielder Brett Cain.

After Texas State scored a run in the fifth to extend their lead to four runs, senior shortstop Kobe Hyland got the Cougars deficit back down to three runs in the sixth as he hit a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall to make it a 6-3 game.

The Bobcats broke the game open over the next two innings, scoring five more runs to extend their lead to 11-3.

When the game seemed out of reach, Houston’s offense exploded in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring seven runs, highlighted by senior catcher Blake Way’s two-run home run to left center.

But it was too little and too late as the Cougars fell 11-10.

Zachary Leigh earned the win for the Bobcats while senior pitcher Lael Lockhart Jr. took the loss.

[email protected]