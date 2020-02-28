First food truck festival brings flavor and big crowds

With lines forming in every direction, students gathered on Wednesday for the first Street Eats: Food Truck Festival & Farmer’s Market.

Street Eats was held outside of Student Center North where nine food trucks were parked for student access.

When students arrived they had to wait in a line to purchase the Street Eats tickets to one of the food trucks for $5.

Some students favored the Wokker and Waffle Bus food trucks that were there.

“Wokker is my favorite food truck of all time, so I knew I had to try it today,” psychology junior Sarah Aguilar said.

Aguilar’s friend, MIS freshman Victoria Teoh, got the potstickers from Wokker and said she had not eaten there before.

Biology sophomore Ruben Lopez and kinesiology freshman Jasmine Cuevas both used their tickets on the Waffle Bus food truck.

Cuevas said she waited 40 minutes in the line, but the chicken and waffles dish she got was worth it.

Above the whole festival on the balcony of Student Center North was live music performance on a steel drum.

A part of Street Eats was the UH Farmer’s Market that comes on campus almost twice a month. 16 vendors were available including booths like Nando’s Honey and Pop Soap.

“I got some oils from Pop Soap,” Lopez said. “I wouldn’t miss out on it.”

