Cougars fall in series finale to Bobcats

Despite jumping out to a 4-3 lead in the fourth, the Cougars struggled both at the plate and on the mound, falling 12-4 to the Texas State Bobcats on Sunday afternoon at Schroeder Park.

Houston dropped two out of three in their weekend series against Texas State and falls to 3-7 on the season.



Texas State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a couple RBI singles.

Houston responded to the Bobcats early runs by scoring four unanswered runs. Junior catcher Kyle Lovelace got things started in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI groundout to score freshman second baseman Luke Almedarez.

In the fourth inning, senior shortstop Kobe Hyland singled to right field to drive in sophomore third baseman Ian McMillan and senior left fielder Blake Way.

Senior center fielder Tyler Bielamowicz gave Houston its first lead of the game as he drove in Hyland on an RBI grounded out.

After taking a 4-3 lead, things fell apart for Houston. The Bobcats offense scored nine unanswered runs while their pitching limited the Cougars to one hit over the final five innings to secure a 12-4 victory.

Reece Gold earned the victory for Texas State while senior Brayson Hurdsman took the loss for Houston.

