side bar
logo
Monday, March 2, 2020

Baseball

Cougars fall in series finale to Bobcats

By March 1, 2020

Junior shortstop Kobe Hyland hit for two RBIs in the Cougars’ 12-4 loss to the Texas State Bobcats on Sunday at Schroeder Park. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar

Junior shortstop Kobe Hyland hit for two RBIs for the Cougars in their 12-4 loss to the Texas State Bobcats on Sunday at Schroeder Park. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar

Despite jumping out to a 4-3 lead in the fourth, the Cougars struggled both at the plate and on the mound, falling 12-4 to the Texas State Bobcats on Sunday afternoon at Schroeder Park.

Houston dropped two out of three in their weekend series against Texas State and falls to 3-7 on the season.

Texas State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a couple RBI singles.

Houston responded to the Bobcats early runs by scoring four unanswered runs. Junior catcher Kyle Lovelace got things started in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI groundout to score freshman second baseman Luke Almedarez.

In the fourth inning, senior shortstop Kobe Hyland singled to right field to drive in sophomore third baseman Ian McMillan and senior left fielder Blake Way.

Senior center fielder Tyler Bielamowicz gave Houston its first lead of the game as he drove in Hyland on an RBI grounded out.

After taking a 4-3 lead, things fell apart for Houston. The Bobcats offense scored nine unanswered runs while their pitching limited the Cougars to one hit over the final five innings to secure a 12-4 victory.

Reece Gold earned the victory for Texas State while senior Brayson Hurdsman took the loss for Houston.

[email protected]

Tags: , , , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑