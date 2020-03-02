Cougars’ win streak snapped after loss in Boyd Gaming Classic finale

Despite its strong start, Houston fell to the New Mexico State Aggies 10-8 on the final day of the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas.

The loss snapped Houston’s 11-game winning streak, leaving the Cougars weekend record at 4-1 and its overall record at 16-5.

Houston saw early success when senior center fielder Lindsey Stewart singled to eventually score, followed by a grand slam from graduate transfer second baseman Becca Schulte to put the Cougars up 5-0.

Houston continued to pile on the runs as Stewart blasted a three-run home run to close out the top of the inning with eight runs for the Cougars.

But, the Aggies would respond with five runs to chip away at Houston’s lead.

After a scoreless second and third inning for both teams, the Cougars made it on base and into scoring positions, but could not cross home plate.

In the fourth inning, New Mexico State fired a three-run home run to knot the game at eight.

The Aggies would steal the lead with a two-run home run to bring the score to 10-8, as sophomore pitcher Rachel Hertenburger entered in hopes to control the New Mexico State offense.

With the opportunity to tie the game at 10 in the sixth inning, Houston put two runners on base. But, the Aggies defense left the Cougars stranded as Houston dropped the final game of the Boyd Gaming Classic 10-8.

