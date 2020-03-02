Blaffer Art Museum exhibit tour among week’s five events

Tuesday: Explore the Index of the Disappeared

Special Collections, MD Anderson Library

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

As a joint project with the Blaffer Art Museum’s exhibition, What We Left Unfinished, students can explore the related project, Index of the Disappeared, with Christian Kelleher, Head of Special Collections for UH Libraries. Index of the Disappeared, from artist Chitra Ganesh, is a physical archive of post-9/11 disappearances.

Tuesday: Piano Duo with Percussion

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This part of the Piano + series will perform “thought-provoking, jazzy and emotionally-charged” works by Crumb and Daugherty. The event will also feature the world premiere of the piece “Upshot” by UH faculty member Blake Wilkins and performances from other UH faculty members.

Wednesday: “Women in Science and Beyond” Panel

UH Technology Bridge, 5000 Gulf Freeway, Innovation Center, Building 4

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Women scientists will discuss their careers, challenges, advice, personal reflections and more at the UH Technology Bridge on Wednesday. The panel aims to help other women think beyond their careers in the field.

Thursday: AURA Contemporary Ensemble: Haunted

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The contemporary music ensemble AURA, in collaboration with author Brendan Stephens, presents Haunted. The event will feature a mix of music and theatre to tell a short story by Stephens about a group of friends and their different responses to a shared experience.

Friday: Curator-Led Tour of a Blaffer Art Exhibit

Blaffer Art Museum

Noon – 1 p.m.

Students can have a guided tour from a Cynthia Woods Mitchell Curatorial Fellow of Blaffer Art Museum’s photography exhibition Paul Mpagi Sepuya. After the tour, lunch will be provided in the Blaffer cafe.

[email protected]