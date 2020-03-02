side bar
logo
Monday, March 2, 2020

Men's Basketball

Marcus Sasser named AAC Freshman of the Week after big Cincinnati game

By March 2, 2020

Marcus Sasser led the Cougars with 21 points in Sunday's contest. He hit five 3-pointers in the win. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

Marcus Sasser led the Cougars with 21 points in Sunday’s contest. He hit five 3-pointers in the win. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

Freshman guard Marcus Sasser was honored as the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Sasser led the Cougars to their huge win against the Bearcats on Sunday afternoon with 21 points and five 3-pointers.

This season, Sasser leads Houston with two 3-pointers per game and ranks seventh in The American with that total. He also stands among the conference leaders in 3-point field goal percentage at 37.5 percent

The Red-Oak native banged knees with a Cincinnati player late in the game and did not return, but head coach Kelvin Sampson said he’s fine.

Houston plays Connecticut on Thursday evening.

[email protected]

 

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑