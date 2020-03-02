Marcus Sasser named AAC Freshman of the Week after big Cincinnati game

Freshman guard Marcus Sasser was honored as the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Sasser led the Cougars to their huge win against the Bearcats on Sunday afternoon with 21 points and five 3-pointers.

This season, Sasser leads Houston with two 3-pointers per game and ranks seventh in The American with that total. He also stands among the conference leaders in 3-point field goal percentage at 37.5 percent

The Red-Oak native banged knees with a Cincinnati player late in the game and did not return, but head coach Kelvin Sampson said he’s fine.

Houston plays Connecticut on Thursday evening.

