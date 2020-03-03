Houston drops regular season finale to Tulsa despite Maya Jones’ career-high 19

Junior Maya Jones’ career-high 19 points were not enough to carry Houston to victory in the final game of the regular season, as the Cougars fell 71-64 to Tulsa on the road Monday night.

Down six early in the second quarter, junior KeAsja Peace provided the boost Houston needed off the bench, scoring seven points in the quarter to pull the Cougars within two at the half.

In the third quarter, the Cougars locked down, holding the Golden Hurricane to 11 points.

Sophomore Dymond Gladney led the offense with five third-quarter points to help the Cougars tie the game up at 38 heading into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter turned into a shootout as both teams caught fire from the field. Houston closed the game shooting 7-12 from the field, including 12 points from Jones.

Despite the Cougars strong shooting to close out the game, the Golden Hurricane were even better hitting all 10 of their final shots to secure 71-64 victory.

Jones led the Cougars with 19 points, five rebounds, and four blocks. Gladney added 10 points and pulled down five boards.

The Cougars will now look to the AAC Tournament where they enter as the 10th seed.

[email protected]