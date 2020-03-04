College of Medicine among several projects breaking ground this summer

Several construction projects are preparing to break ground this summer, changing the look and capacity of major buildings for future years, including a permanent home for the College of Medicine.

Here’s a roundup of some buildings breaking ground this summer that are scheduled to be completed by summer 2022:

Hilton University of Houston

The Hilton University of Houston project, with a budget of $30 million, will add an additional tower to the Hilton. The expansion will increase the number of hotel rooms from 86 to 150. The hotel will also get a new main entry area and renovations of existing spaces such as the Center for Student Success, Cougar Grounds and the Hall of Honor. The last time the hotel was renovated was in 2010, but this will be its first expansion.

John M. O’Quinn Law Building

This new standalone building will still house all of the Law Center. With a budget of $90 million, the project will include instructional spaces, student lounges, student service areas, faculty and administration offices and more. The building will also host a courtroom, an advocacy skills lab, a law library and clinics.

The construction will cause the permanent closure of lot 19B at the end of the spring semester. The lot is currently one of three lots that make up Zone C and is located where part of the John M. O’Quinn Law Building will be located.

College of Medicine

The new multi-story College of Medicine, with a budget of $80 million, will be built across from MacGregor Park and feature an anatomy lab, a full continuum-of-care simulation suite, an innovation lab and clinical spaces.

The college will be home to Houston’s first medical school built in almost 50 years, and it aims to help medically underserved communities in Houston.

Auxiliary Retail Dining Center

As a replacement to the Student Center Satellite, the Auxiliary Retail Dining Center will be a food hall with an open floor plan where guests can see their food be made directly in front of them.

With a budget of $35 million, the food hall aims to bring a “unique retail environment to campus,” according to Auxiliary Services website. The center will feature modern architectural designs, large community tables and international cuisine. The outdoor area will also have patio seating.

[email protected]