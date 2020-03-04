Houston takes home Silver Glove Series win with victory over Rice

Senior outfielder Tyler Bielamowicz’s three-hit, three-RBI night powered Houston to a 6-4 victory over their cross-town rival Rice in the first game of the Silver Glove Series on Wednesday night at Reckling Park.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 4-7 on the season heading to their weekend series on the road against the 8-4 Arizona Wildcats, who are coming off a big midweek win over Texas.

The Cougars got on the board first as sophomore shortstop Ian McMillan scored on a passed ball in the top of the second inning.

The Owls answered in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Sophomore second baseman Brad Burckel tied the game back up with an RBI single to right field in the top of the third.

Bielamowicz put the Cougars up by two runs in the fourth on a two-run single up the middle.

McMillan extended Houston’s lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning when he turned an 0-1 pitch into an RBI single.

Rice got its first two runners on to begin the sixth inning, bringing sophomore pitcher Derrick Cherry out from the bullpen for the Cougars. After the two baserunners he inherited scored, Cherry shut the Owls down.

Behind Cherry’s four innings of five strikeout shutout baseball and Bielamowicz eighth-inning RBI double to add an insurance run, Houston secured a 6-4 victory.

Sophomore Tanner Green earned the win for Houston and Cherry got the save while Garrett Zaskoda took the loss for Rice.

