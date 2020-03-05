Mayor Turner proclaims March 3 ‘Bauer College of Business Day’

Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday declared March 3, 2020, to be Bauer College of Business Entrepreneurship Day, signaling the success of the college’s programs in recent years.

The proclamation stated the C. T. Bauer College of Business will be recognized for their great dedication to supporting entrepreneurship through initiatives that seek to support innovation with an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset.

“Today is officially Bauer College of Business Entrepreneurship Day in the City of Houston, but for us, every day is Entrepreneurship Day!” Bauer Dean Paul A. Pavlou said via Twitter.

Part of the proclamation was recognizing the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship that was recently named the No. 1 undergraduate entrepreneurship program in the country.

The proclamation also noted Bauer was the home to the RED labs accelerator.

RED Labs is UH’s startup accelerator and technology entrepreneurship program, providing co-working space, mentorship and other resources to founders.

“Bauer has been called the number one undergraduate program for entrepreneurship in the nation. Not in the city, not in the state, but the nation,” Turner said, after reading a proclamation recognizing the achievement, according to Business Wire.

[email protected]