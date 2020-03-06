Dymond Gladney’s seven 3-pointers not enough as Cougars fall to Shockers in AAC tournament

Sophomore guard Dymond Gladney’s 21 points on a career-high seven made 3-pointers were not enough to lift the Cougars past the Wichita State Shockers as they lost 72-64 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Houston, who entered the AAC Tournament as the 10th seed, fell behind early as Wichita State’s stellar play on both offense and defense helped the Shockers jump out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter.

Wichita State built on its lead in the second quarter, extending it to a 19-point advantage by halftime.

It looked like the game was completely out of reach for Houston, but Gladney’s sharpshooting from 3-point range ignited a rally that made Wichita State work to close out the Cougars.

Gladney knocked down five of her seven made 3-pointers in the second half.

Houston cut a deficit that at one point was as large as 22 points down to four with just under 30 seconds remaining in the game, but the Cougars’ comeback efforts ultimately fell short as the Shockers made clutch free throws down the stretch to hold on to the victory.

Houston had four players who scored in double-figures and were led by Gladney’s 21 points. Junior guard Julia Blackshell-Fair scored 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Sophomore forward Tatyana Hill put up 13 points and eight boards and junior forward Maya Jones added 11 points off the bench.

This loss likely marks the end of the Cougars’ season. Houston lost eight consecutive games to close out the campaign.

