Students, faculty, staff can eat for $5 on “Cougar Red Friday”

On Fridays at Moody Towers and Cougar Woods Dining Commons — students, faculty and staff can eat for $5 if they wear red as part of the University’s traditional “Cougar Red Fridays”.

Since the regular price of a meal at these dining halls is a few dollars higher, either $6.95 or 8.95 depending on the time, students and UH Dining officials said this program has been useful for many, and it helps add an extra dash of school spirit to campus.

“It’s cheaper only by a few dollars, but a few dollars every week makes a difference for college students,” said human nutrition and food sophomore Truong Dang.

Some students that don’t have a meal plan said they appreciate the $5 program because of it’s convenience and affordability.

“I feel like it is a great idea to make the dining hall more acceptable to students that don’t have a meal plan like me, and makes it easier and cheaper” said economics freshman Nicole Lindsey.

Biomedical science sophomore Anut Kandhadai thinks that the incentive brings out UH pride in those who take advantage of the deal.

“I can personally say from experience that on Fridays Moody is packed to the brim because everyone is eating good and wearing red,” Kandhadai said.

A large number of faculty and staff also take advantage of the $5 promotion every Friday, said District Marketing Manager of Chartwells Alexcis Mendoza.

Students with meal plans can’t use their meal swipes to get the discounted meal, Mendoza said. However, they can use Cougar Cash or Shasta Bucks as long as they’re still wearing red.

“I think wearing a red UH shirt for school spirit is not too hard, and eating on campus is convenient for most students, so it works,” Lindsey said. “It’s easy to get a free UH shirt from different events.”

Cougar Red Friday aims to encourage pride in the university colors and recognition of the vast alumni base throughout the city. The $5 deal works to provide UH community members, who plan on grabbing a bite at the dining halls, “superior service and cuisine at a discounted rate,” Mendoza said.

The program will continue on for faculty, staff and students alike for the foreseeable future to encourage school pride, Mendoza said.

“By wearing red you not only participate in our tradition but you also get a discount for food, and everyone loves food,” Dang said.

