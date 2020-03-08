Gallery: Houston cuts down nets after earning AAC title share

Although unconventional, taking hours after Houston’s home win over Memphis, the Cougars finally got to cut down the nets Sunday at Fertitta Center to celebrate earning a share of the regular season 2020 American Athletic Conference title.

With the win, Houston became the first team in The American’s history to win back-to-back regular season AAC titles.

Take a look at the best moments caught from Houston’s celebration:

Head coach Kelvin Sampson holds a big chunk of net after his Cougars earned a share of the 2020 AAC title. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Sampson led Houston to its second-straight American title, the first time UH wins back-to-back conference titles since 1984. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Sophomore guard Nate Hinton joins the party by cutting off a piece of the net for himself. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Hinton showed off his hardware as he cut down the net, flashing his Sweet Sixteen ring from Houston’s 2019 run in the NCAA Tournament. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Assistant coach Alvin Brooks dons the Cougars’ commemorative AAC title hats as he climbs the ladder for his turn at the net. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Junior forward Fabian White Jr., who led the Cougars in scoring in Sunday’s win, throws up the Cougar Paw while holding a WWE Championship belt. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Assistant coach Kellen Sampson, with his piece of the net tied to his hat, shows off Houston’s regular season title shirt. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar The Cougars celebrate together after clinching a share of the AAC title on Sunday. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Junior guard DeJon Jarreau garbed with the net around his neck. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar Center Chris Harris Jr. takes his turn with the net after Jarreau. He was honored during Houston’s game against Memphis on Sunday, which was the final home game of his collegiate career. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

