Classes to continue in their current format, president says

The University is preparing for the possibility that some or all classes in the UH System may temporarily move online due to the new coronavirus outbreak, according to an email sent from President Renu Khator on Monday.

The statement from the Office of the President outlines precautions the University is taking against active coronavirus cases in Houston. At this time, in-person classes will resume as usual, but the University is prepared to shift classes online if conditions worsen, or if instructed to by local, state, or national authorities.

All international travel through the UH System has been restricted through at least the end of March. Community members visiting countries with Level 2 and Level 3 travel warnings are still required to self-quarantine. Students traveling internationally for personal reasons must register their trip with UH’s UH COVID-19 form.

Additional updates on the coronavirus will be available on the University’s website, through email and through University alerts.

