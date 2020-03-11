Former Houston receiver Elmo Wright named to College Football Hall of Fame

Elmo Wright, who played with the Cougars for three seasons from 1968 to 1970, was among 17 players and two coaches named to the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning, making him the fourth Houston player to join the illustrious group.

Wright, a consensus All-American in 1970, holds two NCAA records from his 1968 season, which were for most touchdown receptions of 50 yards or more in a season with eight, and highest average per touchdown catch in a season with an average of 56.1 yards per score.

Wright also earned Academic All-American honors in 1969, owns five Houston records, which are all-purpose career average yards per play (21.0); yards per reception in a season (27.9 in 1968); yards per reception in a career (21.9), 200-yard receiving games in a season (two, both in 1968 and 1969), and 200-yard receiving games in a career with four.

Wright joins coach Bill Yeoman (2001), Andre Ware (2004) and Wilson Whitley (2007) as the Cougars in the College Football Hall of Fame.

During his career, Wright recorded 153 receptions for 3,347 yards and 34 touchdowns, which are the second-most touchdowns scored in the Cougars’ history.

Wright was selected No. 16 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1971, which was the first-ever Houston player taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

[email protected]